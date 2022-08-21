'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A healing circle was held Sunday in honor of three men killed outside a pub on Chicago's South Side in an intentional hit-and-run.

Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were killed on August 14 when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered to seek peace, and ask for justice.

Although police recovered the vehicle involved, the killer seven days later still at large. Police say the crash appeared intentional.

J Rice runs Brave Space Alliance and says there have been at least a dozen violent deaths involving members of Chicago's black LGBTQ+ community this year.

