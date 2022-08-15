Chicago police seek driver responsible for killing 3 in South Shore hit-and-run

Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan who raced toward a group of people in the street early Sunday, killing three of them and injuring a fourth person.

The force of the impact hurled three of the victims down the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard as bystanders screamed, according to a police report and private video taken at the scene.

Footage from police surveillance cameras "appeared to show that the driver hit the pedestrians intentionally," according to a police report.

Police offered no motive Monday, but the report noted that a reckless homicide investigation has been opened.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. as several people were standing in the street in front of the Jeffery Pub. The police report says some of them were fighting when the sedan plowed into them.

Killed were Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 22-year-old man whose name has not been released yet, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A fourth person was taken to Stroger Hospital with lacerations to his legs, police said.

The Jeffery Pub released a statement Sunday urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe," the bar said. "And tonight this happened."