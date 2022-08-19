Jaylen Ausley murder: Chicago community remembers 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run outside bar

It was an emotional day celebrating the life of a 23-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side last weekend.

On Friday, more than 200 people gathered outside Gary Comer College Prep Middle School for a balloon release in honor of Jaylen Ausley.

Ausley graduated from the school in 2017 and came back to work as the volleyball coach and dean of students to help youth excel in their lives.

Early Sunday morning, Ausley was one of three people killed when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.

Ausley's mother says she misses her son dearly.

"What hurts the most is knowing that my baby is not here with me to continue to do the things that he loves to do. And the smile that was always on his face, and he never had ill will for anyone, so for someone to hurt him — that hurts," she said.

The driver of the vehicle that rammed into the crowd fighting, killing three, remains at large.