Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn

Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week.

Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes.

The suspects would get out of the car and demand property from the victims at gunpoint. Police say in one incident the offenders fired shots.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 100 block of East 74th St., on Friday at 2:20 p.m.

In the 6700 block of South Merrill Ave., on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Police are searching for two black men about 17-30 years old.

No injuries were reported and there is no additional information at this time.