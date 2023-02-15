Men on Chicago's West Side in greater danger than US soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan: study

Young men on the West Side of Chicago are in greater danger than U.S. soldiers stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan during the conflicts there, according to a new study.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. It focused on the Chicago neighborhoods of Garfield Park, West Garfield Park and Homan Square.

It found that 18 to 29-year-old men were more likely to be killed in 2020 and 2021 than soldiers in combat zones from 2003 to 2009.

The study also said the trauma caused by the violence harms residents' mental and physical health.