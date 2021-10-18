Men using gun equipped with green laser have robbed four people in Chicago

Chicago police said that in four recent robberies in the Pulaski Park and West Town neighborhoods, the suspects are using a handgun equipped with a laser.

The robbers hop out of a gray or black SUV, threaten the victims with the gun (and laser) and steal the victims' stuff. They also shake down the victims for PINs to phones and debit cards.

The robberies happened at these locations and times:

1300 N. Bosworth on October 11, 2021 at 9 p.m. in Pulaski Park

1900 block of W. Evergreen on October 11, 2021 at 9:53 p.m. in Pulaski Park

2100 block of W. Race on October 11, 2021 at 10:05 p.m. in West Town

1400 block of N. Milwaukee on October 13, 2021 at 12:20 a.m. in Pulaski Park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.