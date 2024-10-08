Menopause concerns prompt millennial women to rethink careers, survey finds

The Brief A new survey shows millennial women are more informed about menopause than previous generations. 61% are concerned about how menopause may affect their careers, with some considering reducing hours or changing jobs. Menopause symptoms are estimated to cost the economy $1.8 billion annually in lost productivity.



A new survey reveals that millennial women are significantly more informed about menopause than past generations, and many are thinking ahead about how it could impact their careers.

The survey, part of Carrot Fertility’s third annual Menopause in the Workplace report, found that 61% of millennial women are concerned about going through menopause while working, and one-third fear it may harm their career growth.

This generation is playing a key role in easing the longstanding taboo surrounding menopause, with more women openly discussing its challenges. According to the report, this shift could have a major effect on the U.S. labor force. In fact, 70% of millennial respondents said they would consider reducing work hours, switching to part-time, changing jobs, or even retiring early to manage menopause symptoms.

Dr. Asima Ahmad explained that symptoms like hot flashes, brain fog, and sleep problems can disrupt productivity at work. She also noted that menopause-related lost productivity is estimated to cost the U.S. economy $1.8 billion each year, with billions more spent on health-related expenses.