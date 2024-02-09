Chicago pizzeria delivers 20 pizzas to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls for National Pizza Day

article

A Chicago pizzeria delivered nearly two dozen pizzas to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls this week in honor of National Pizza Day!

In celebration of the holiday on Friday, Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. in Streeterville got a head start on the weekend by contributing 20 pizzas to the charity.

Accompanied by his team, founder Robert Garvey said this marks the inaugural endeavor of Robert's Pizza's pledge to Slice Out Hunger, aiming to donate 200 pizzas to local organizations throughout 2024.

For those eager to partake in the National Pizza Day festivities, Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. invites you to join them on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pizzeria will be offering "Super Slices" for $8 each during that time frame.

For more information, go to https://www.robertspizzacompany.com/.