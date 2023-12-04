Toddler fatally shot in Merrillville, Indiana: police

A child was shot and killed Monday night in Merrillville, Indiana.

Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of W. 79th St. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot. Paramedics began working on the victim before transporting him to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

A short time later, the toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of now, very few details regarding the incident are known. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The video in this story is dated. An updated report will be posted shortly.