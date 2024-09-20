Merrillville police chief slams Stellantis over faulty Dodge Durangos, forced to sell at 'significant' loss

The Brief Merrillville Police Chief Konstantinos Nuses criticized Stellantis for selling faulty Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles, which experienced engine failures. The department purchased the SUVs due to supply chain issues with Ford vehicles during the pandemic but now faces a significant financial loss. Despite promises of repairs, the vehicles remain out of service, prompting the department to seek help from the Indiana Attorney General's office.



The police chief of Merrillville, Indiana is slamming auto giant Stellantis after its fleet of recently purchased Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles encountered serious design flaws, rendering them useless to protect the northwest Indiana town.

In an open letter to the community on Friday, Merrillville police chief Konstantinos Nuses said the issue has left him with no choice but to sell the SUVs at a "significant financial loss" for the department and taxpayers.

"Our primary concern must always be the safety of our community," Nuses said in the letter. "It is heartbreaking to acknowledge that we cannot provide the reliable service you deserve when our vehicles are prone to unexpected breakdowns in the line of duty."

(Facebook)

Nuses said Merrillville police had previously relied on Ford Police Interceptors as the backbone of its fleet. However, due to supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was unable to acquire them between 2020 and 2023.

Nuses said the department was forced to look at other options in order to maintain operational effectiveness, and turned to a local dealer who advertised the Durango as a "suitable alternative."

"Unfortunately, what began as a hopeful solution has turned into a profound disappointment," Nuses said in the letter.

In late 2022, Nuses said the SUVs began encountering "a significant and alarming issue" with their oil coolers, which led to engine failures. He said most of the Durangos had less than 15,000 miles on them.

Merrillville Police Chief Konstantinos Nuses (Facebook)

As a result of the engine failures, Nuses said the Durangos were out of service and could not protect the community for "prolonged periods" on multiple occasions.

"We've tirelessly sought resolutions through our dealer and escalated the matter to Dodge/Stellantis. In May of this year, we were promised that in two weeks we'd have a revised part to remedy this issue. Yet here we are, months later, still awaiting promised repairs/revision," he said in the letter.

Nuses said despite the police department's best efforts and the assurances they received from the dealer, he decided to sell the Durangos prematurely.

(Facebook)

Nuses went on to blast Dodge for not taking responsibility for the problem, which he said left his department unable to fulfill their duty to protect and serve the community.

"All of us - taxpayers and police departments alike - have paid for a compromised product, and Dodge has failed to take responsibility or provide a viable solution. Nor have they offered any type of compensation for the down time of these vehicles," he wrote.

The police chief said his department is exploring every available option to ease the financial impact on taxpayers, and has sought help from the Indiana Attorney General's office.

"I understand the burden this situation places on our community, and I am deeply regretful for the unnecessary financial strain it imposes," he concluded.

Fox 32 News has reached out to Stellantis for a response, but has not yet heard back.