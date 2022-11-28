Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Chicago in 2024

article

Metal legends Metallica are scheduled to rock Chicago's Soldier Field for two nights in 2024 in support of their new album 72 Seasons.

The band released dates for its M72 World Tour on Monday, which kicks off next April in Amsterdam, according to a statement from the band.

Metallica's tour will feature a two-night stop in all 22 cities on the schedule, and set lists and support lineups for both nights will be completely different, the band said.

"Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each "No Repeat Weekend" show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night," the band said in the statement. "Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music."

Metallica will perform at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 9 and August 11 of 2024. Two-night discounted tickets will go on sale December 2 for all shows, and fan club pre-sales begin November 30. Single-day tickets will be available beginning January 20, according to the statement.

The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, so fans have a 360-degree view of the performance.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH are scheduled to open for Metallica's first show in each city in North America while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will be the support acts during the second night.

Metallica last performed in the Windy City in July during the first day of Lollapalooza.

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs on day one of 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage / Getty Images)

Metallica M72 World Tour dates

Thursday, April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images / Getty Images)

Friday, September 1, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Supporting acts on Metallica tour

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City