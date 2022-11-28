Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Chicago in 2024
CHICAGO - Metal legends Metallica are scheduled to rock Chicago's Soldier Field for two nights in 2024 in support of their new album 72 Seasons.
The band released dates for its M72 World Tour on Monday, which kicks off next April in Amsterdam, according to a statement from the band.
Metallica's tour will feature a two-night stop in all 22 cities on the schedule, and set lists and support lineups for both nights will be completely different, the band said.
"Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each "No Repeat Weekend" show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night," the band said in the statement. "Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music."
Metallica will perform at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 9 and August 11 of 2024. Two-night discounted tickets will go on sale December 2 for all shows, and fan club pre-sales begin November 30. Single-day tickets will be available beginning January 20, according to the statement.
The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, so fans have a 360-degree view of the performance.
Pantera and Mammoth WVH are scheduled to open for Metallica's first show in each city in North America while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will be the support acts during the second night.
Metallica last performed in the Windy City in July during the first day of Lollapalooza.
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs on day one of 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage / Getty Images)
Metallica M72 World Tour dates
Thursday, April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
Friday, May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
Friday, May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images / Getty Images)
Friday, September 1, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Friday, May 24, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Friday, August 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Supporting acts on Metallica tour
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City