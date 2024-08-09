Metallica unveils pop-up shop poster for Chicago ahead of Soldier Field shows

Metallica's M72 Tour is hitting Soldier Field this weekend with shows on both Friday and Sunday.

Each night promises a unique experience, with two different setlists and different bands opening the show each night.

If you grab a two-day ticket, you'll get to hear over 30 different songs from Metallica’s 40+ year career without repeating a single one.

On Friday, Pantera and Mammoth will kick things off, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will open on Sunday.

Metallica also shared a photo of an exclusive Pop-Up Shop poster for Chicago on X (formerly Twitter).

The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 114 S. State Street.

There will be a limited number of prints available.