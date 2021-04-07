Metra adds trains on 3 lines to meet ridership uptick

Metra plans to add service on three lines starting Monday to accommodate increased ridership.

Trains will be added the BNSF, Milwaukee District North and North Central Service lines.

On the BNSF Line to Aurora, two inbound and two outbound trains will be added and the schedules of two trains will be adjusted, Metra said in a statement.

On the Milwaukee District North Line to Fox Lake, four new trains will be added to better accommodate reverse- and peak-commute needs, and the schedules of two outbound trains will be adjusted.

On the North Central Service between Antioch and Chicago, one inbound and one outbound train will be added and the schedule of one existing train will be adjusted.

Also, on the Milwaukee District West Line to Elgin, there will be minor adjustments to the schedules of two existing trains.