Delays on Metra BNSF train line due to emergency track repairs

Metra commuters in the western suburbs will likely experience some delays on Tuesday morning after part of the tracks needed emergency repairs.

The BNSF trains going inbound and outbound were operating 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule because of the track repairs and switch problems, Metra said.

The BNSF train line travels from west suburban Aurora, through Naperville and ends at Chicago’s Union Station going inbound.

Fox 32’s Gabriella Premus reported that the train line was operating on a single track between the Fairview Avenue station in Downers Grove and the LaGrange Road station in LaGrange due to cracks on one of the tracks because of the extreme cold.

By close to 8 a.m., the repairs were completed and that part of the track was cleared.

While the repair was completed, delays were still expected on Tuesday morning.

For the latest updates from Metra, visit metra.com.