Chicago weather: Brutal cold blast continues with dangerous wind chills

The Brief Chicago remains in a deep freeze, with today expected to be the coldest of the week as temperatures drop well below zero. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon due to dangerous wind chills reaching -20 degrees. While temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend, another frigid day is expected tomorrow with a slight chance of light snow.



This will be day two of Chicago's deep freeze.

Today will likely be the coldest this week, with lows this morning well below zero. Our Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect till noon for windchills, which could be 20 degrees below zero.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs barely in the double digits today. Tonight will be cold once again with most areas dipping just below zero.

Chicago-area school closings

Several schools in Illinois and Indiana announced their facilities will be closed today and students will shift to remote learning.

Future Forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another frigid experience with highs in the teens and a small chance of some light snow. Most computer models are showing absolutely nothing in Chicagoland with a more likely scenario of some snow in Michiana.

One computer model continues to show a coatng to half inch of snow tomorrow evening. The rest of the week we’ll see temperature slowly moderate, and over the weekend. It will warm up possibly to freezing as early as Saturday.

Chicago warming centers

What you can do:

Warming centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here are Chicago locations:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The Salvation Army Freedom Center at 825 North Christiana has opened as a 24/7 warming center through Tuesday, the city announced.

Chicago Park District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces available to the public during typical business hours.

For those seeking a warm place to go after hours, they can call 311 to request a shelter placement. They can also call 311 to request a well-being check for seniors or unhoused individuals or to report inadequate heat in a residential building.

Residents can also download the CHI311 app to be connected with city services and city warming centers.

For more information, visit the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services website.

There are also locations available in suburban Cook County.

5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie

1500 Maybrook Drive in Maywood

16501 South Kedzie Avenue in Markham

These locations open at noon on Sunday and will remain open until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Snacks and water will be provided. Pets are allowed if they are brought in if they are brought in cages or carriers.

Drop-In Centers :

Drop-in centers will also be available for residents in need of a warm place with access to food, water and basic services.

Shared below are the locations that have extended hours:

Matthew House (3722 S. Indiana Ave) | 6:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Sarah’s Circle (4838 N. Sheridan Rd) | 9:00am– 4:30 p.m

Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N. Sedgwick St) | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Franciscan Outreach (10 S. Kedzie Ave) | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Rd) | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Inspiration Corporation (4554 N. Broadway, Suite #207) | 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.