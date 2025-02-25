Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Downers Grove, causing extensive delays
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian during rush hour Tuesday morning in Downers Grove.
The backstory:
Metra train #1228 hit the pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. near the Downers Grove station at 5001 Main Street, according to the transit agency.
Trains were stopped in both directions with "extensive delays" expected, according to Metra.
No details have been released on the pedestrian's injuries.
It is the second day in a row that a pedestrian was struck by a Metra train near this station. According to Downers Grove police, officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue, about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing, after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by an eastbound Metra train.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Downers Grove Police and Metra Police are investigating the incident.
What you can do:
For real-time status updates and travel alternatives, check out Metra's website.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.