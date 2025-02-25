Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian in Downers Grove, causing extensive delays

The Brief A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning near the Downers Grove station, causing extensive delays during rush hour. No details have been released on the pedestrian’s condition. It was the second consecutive day a pedestrian was hit by a Metra train in the area, with one person killed in a separate incident Monday afternoon.



A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian during rush hour Tuesday morning in Downers Grove.

Metra train strikes pedestrian

The backstory:

Metra train #1228 hit the pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. near the Downers Grove station at 5001 Main Street, according to the transit agency.

Trains were stopped in both directions with "extensive delays" expected, according to Metra.

No details have been released on the pedestrian's injuries.

It is the second day in a row that a pedestrian was struck by a Metra train near this station. According to Downers Grove police, officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue, about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing, after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by an eastbound Metra train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Downers Grove Police and Metra Police are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

For real-time status updates and travel alternatives, check out Metra's website.