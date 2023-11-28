Metra BNSF trains delayed up to an hour due to switch problems

Metra BNSF trains have been delayed roughly an hour due to switch problems during the rush hour Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

The transit agency announced on social media that at least five trains heading in and out of Union Station had been delayed.

BNSF Trains in both directions could face delays of up to 55 minutes due to the switch problems near the Congress Park and Cicero stations.

Metra said crews are working to resolve the issue. For the latest updates and alerts, check the Metra website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates