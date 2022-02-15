Metra conductor robbed of cash by passenger on train; Chicago police search for suspect

article

A Metra conductor was robbed Tuesday afternoon at the Van Buren Street Station.

At about 2:07 p.m., an inbound Metra Electric Line train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station in downtown Chicago.

At that time, an offender, who was a passenger on the train, produced a black semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery.

He then proceeded to steal the conductor's cash and fled into the station.

Metra police determined that the offender originally boarded the train at the 147th Street station in Harvey.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Metra Police Department at (312) 322-2999.