Metra halts UP-N trains after body found near tracks in Lake Forest

Trains were halted on Metra’s Union Pacific North line Wednesday morning after a body was found near the tracks in the north suburbs.

The crew of train 315, which was scheduled to arrive in Waukegan at 8:51 a.m., reported the body near the tracks shortly after 8:40 a.m. between the Lake Forest and Lake Bluff stations, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile.

It was not immediately clear whether the person was struck by a train, Thomas-Reile said. The circumstances of the death remain under investigation and the Lake County coroner’s office has been called to the scene.

UP-North trains remain halted in both directions as authorities investigate, according to Metra.