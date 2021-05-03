Metra hiring for 100 positions in preparation for ridership increase

Metra will start hiring for dozens of jobs on Monday.

The commuter agency says it plans to hire for 100 positions as they prepare for an increase in ridership.

"We want to make sure we are properly staffed to meet the needs of our riders as more and more of them begin returning to our trains," said Jim Derwinski, Metra Executive Director/CEO.

Some of the available jobs include electricians, mechanics and clerks. Hiring will take place this spring and fall, according to Metra.

Metra says appplications will only be selected online through it's career page.