Metra MD-N service delayed after train breaks down near Libertyville

Inbound trains are running behind schedule on Metra’s Milwaukee District North line after a train broke down during the morning commute near north suburban Libertyville.

Train 2102, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:19 a.m., was halted near Libertyville about 5:30 a.m. because of a mechanical failure, according to service alerts from Metra.

Train 2104, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 6:51 a.m., was also stopped near Libertyville because of the earlier breakdown, Metra said. Both trains will combine and run express from Deerfield to Chicago.

A subsequent train, 2106, will accommodate commuters bypassed by the expressing train, according to Metra. Train 2192, scheduled to leave Lake Forest at 7:48 a.m., will not run Monday because of the mechanical problems.

Riders are advised to check Metra’s website and listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.