Metra MD-N train strikes truck, killing driver in Grayslake

A truck driver was killed after a Metra Milwaukee District North train struck their vehicle Monday morning near Grayslake, prompting service disruptions in both directions.

Train #2116 carrying roughly 40 people struck a dump truck that was on the tracks around 7 a.m.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A Metra train passenger was also injured in the crash. Train movement was stopped in both directions.

The transit agency said extensive delays are expected. Check out their website for updates.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.