Metra MD-N train strikes truck, killing driver in Grayslake

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

Truck driver killed as Metra train crashes into vehicle

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - A truck driver was killed after a Metra Milwaukee District North train struck their vehicle Monday morning near Grayslake, prompting service disruptions in both directions.

Train #2116 carrying roughly 40 people struck a dump truck that was on the tracks around 7 a.m. 

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile.

A Metra Milwaukee District North train stuck a vehicle Monday morning near Grayslake, prompting service disruptions in both directions.

A Metra train passenger was also injured in the crash. Train movement was stopped in both directions.

The transit agency said extensive delays are expected. Check out their website for updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.