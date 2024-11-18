Metra MD-N train hits pedestrian in Lake Forest; extensive delays expected

A Metra Milwaukee District North Train struck a pedestrian Monday morning in the northern suburbs, prompting extensive delays.

Metra MD-N Train #2017 hit the pedestrian around 8:45 a.m. near the Lake Forest Station at 911 Telegraph Road, according to transit officials.

Trains were stopped in both directions near the station. Metra officials said "extensive delays" are anticipated. No information has been given on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

For real-time updates and delay times, head over to Metra's website.