Metra service resumes with delays after reports of person hit in Mayfair

Train service is resuming with residual delays on two north suburban Metra lines after reports of a person hit by a freight train in Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 5:30 a.m., Metra’s Milwaukee District North and Union Pacific Northwest lines issued Twitter alerts about a pedestrian hit by a freight train near the Mayfair station, 4737 W. Montrose Ave.

Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said the agency is looking into reports of a person hit in the area, but has been unable to confirm whether anyone was struck.

Chicago Fire Department officials said an adult was found near the tracks and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with minor injuries. it was not immediately clear whether the person was hit by a train.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details about the incident.

One track was closed in the area while authorities investigated, but was reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m., Dahlstrom said. Trains on both lines are running again with residual delays.

Riders are advised to check Metra’s website or listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.