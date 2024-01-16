Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:01 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
5
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Metra train strikes car on Chicago's Far South Side: CFD

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Rock Island Metra train struck a vehicle in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, resulting in delays Tuesday morning. 

The inbound #404 train was stopped at 111th Street and Marshfield Avenue after striking a vehicle. Train #404 was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:57 a.m. 

The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene. Fire officials say the car was not occupied and the driver was accounted for. 

Passengers of the train were moved to a replacement. No injuries were reported. 

Metra says the estimated time of delay is unknown. Rock Island service updates can be found here