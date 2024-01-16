Metra train strikes car on Chicago's Far South Side: CFD

A Rock Island Metra train struck a vehicle in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, resulting in delays Tuesday morning.

The inbound #404 train was stopped at 111th Street and Marshfield Avenue after striking a vehicle. Train #404 was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:57 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene. Fire officials say the car was not occupied and the driver was accounted for.

Passengers of the train were moved to a replacement. No injuries were reported.

Metra says the estimated time of delay is unknown. Rock Island service updates can be found here.