Metra will permanently allow bicycles, e-scooters on all trains next month

Metra will implement a new policy next month that will allow bicycles and e-scooters on all trains and has installed new racks to help accommodate riders.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon and the new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1.

It follows a previous policy where Metra only allowed bicycles in the ADA seating areas on non-rush period trains since 2005.

However, Metra saw the number of bicyclists traveling on trains plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic and relaxed its policy.

Last year, Metra says they saw an influx, with 260,000 riders who brought bikes on trains, and that number has continued to grow, leading to the new policy and new bike rack installations.

The new racks, which will be installed on 50 railcars, can hold two to four bicycles and can be used to store e-scooters as well.

There is no charge to use the racks but they will be used on a first-come, first-served basis, Metra says.

Bicyclists will be able to tell which railcars have the racks installed with a bicycle logo on the outside.

The new policy was created after bicycle advocates lobbied the Metra Board of Directors.

You can read more details on the policy below: