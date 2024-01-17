Metra will permanently allow bicycles, e-scooters on all trains next month
CHICAGO - Metra will implement a new policy next month that will allow bicycles and e-scooters on all trains and has installed new racks to help accommodate riders.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon and the new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1.
It follows a previous policy where Metra only allowed bicycles in the ADA seating areas on non-rush period trains since 2005.
However, Metra saw the number of bicyclists traveling on trains plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic and relaxed its policy.
Last year, Metra says they saw an influx, with 260,000 riders who brought bikes on trains, and that number has continued to grow, leading to the new policy and new bike rack installations.
The new racks, which will be installed on 50 railcars, can hold two to four bicycles and can be used to store e-scooters as well.
There is no charge to use the racks but they will be used on a first-come, first-served basis, Metra says.
Bicyclists will be able to tell which railcars have the racks installed with a bicycle logo on the outside.
The new policy was created after bicycle advocates lobbied the Metra Board of Directors.
You can read more details on the policy below:
- Bicycles and scooters must not exceed 80 inches long and 30 inches wide.
- Bicycles, scooters, and any connected equipment must be safely loaded and unloaded in a single trip without causing any hazard to the customer or others.
- Individual customers with bicycles or scooters must be at least 16 years old. Customers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to bring a bicycle or scooter.
- Train crews are not required to assist with boarding bicycles or scooters, and the wheelchair lift may not be used to load or unload bicycles or scooters.
- Gas-powered bicycles and scooters are prohibited.
- Bicycles and scooters cannot block aisles or impede passenger movement. Customers must always stay in the vicinity of their bicycle or scooter.
- ln case of evacuation, bicycles and scooters will be left on the train clear of aisles and doors.
- Folding bicycles and folding scooters may be brought onto any train car and may accompany a person to a seat provided they are small enough to fit between the legs of a seated customer or can be stored under a seat. Folding bicycles and folding scooters must be in the folded position prior to boarding and cannot block any other seats from use by other customers.