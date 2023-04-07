Metro hosting 'Chicago Loves Drag' event in wake of proposed drag show ban in Tennessee

There is a show coming up in Wrigleyville next week in the wake of a proposed drag show ban in Tennessee.

Metro is hosting a fundraiser in support of drag performers and transgender individuals in that state.

The "Chicago Loves Drag" event is scheduled for next Friday.

"We're seeing a lot of legislation that's being thinly veiled as attacks on drag which is more of an attack on the trans community and I think it's more important than ever that we try to come together as much as we can to stop people and aide people who are taking on that fight," said Lucy Stoole, from Chicago Loves Drag.

There will be 42 Chicago drag entertainers along with a special guest from Nashville who will take the stage.

Five Chicagoland DJ's will also perform.

To get tickets to the event, click here.