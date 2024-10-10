Mia Maro murder: Tinley Park father sentenced for killing teenage daughter over prom dispute

The Brief Mohammed Almaru sentenced to 55 years for the murder of his 17-year-old daughter, Mia Maro. Almaru killed Maro after a dispute over prom attendance and texted a family member confessing to the crime. Maro was found dead in the family home, and Almaru attempted suicide at the scene.



A Tinley Park man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of his 17-year-old daughter in a case that shocked the southwest suburban community.

Mohammed, who is in his 40s, was convicted of first-degree murder after brutally beating his daughter, Mia Maro, to death in May 2022.

Almaru and Maro had a disagreement over her attending prom. According to court documents, Almaru initially gave his daughter permission to go but later changed his mind, saying he "did not trust her."

In the days leading up to her murder, Maro texted a relative, saying she feared her father might "beat her" or "kill her."

On May 1, Maro was found dead in the family's Tinley Park home, covered in bruises. Almaru was discovered nearby with self-inflicted wounds after ingesting pills in an apparent suicide attempt. He texted one of his sons that day, confessing, "I lost my mind, went out of control and beat her… I f***ed up big time I'm sorry."

Maro was preparing for graduation at Victor J. Andrew High School. She had expressed hopes of pursuing a career in the dental field. She also cared for her mother, who suffered a brain injury in 2019 and required constant care.