Micaela Martinez: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Micaela Martinez was last seen Tuesday in the area of Roscoe and Damen on Chicago's North Side.

She's described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown eyes, and black hair with purple highlights. She weighs 115 pounds and is 5-foot-6 inches tall, police said.

Anyone with information on Micaela's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit: 312-744-8266.

Micaela Martinez| CPD