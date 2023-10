Michael Jordan is now the first athlete to crack Forbes' list of the 400 richest people in the United States.

His net worth is now over $3 billion.

Jordan retired from the NBA decades ago, but has a number of lucrative endorsement deals, earning nearly $2.5 billion from Nike, Gatorade, McDonald's and more.

What put him over the top, apparently, was selling some of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets.