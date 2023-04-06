Suburban man charged with breaking into Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion

A Mundelein man has been charged with trespassing Tuesday at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's mansion in Highland Park.

Raiden Hagedorn, 18, was arrested at the home located in the 2700 block of Point Lane.

He was charged with criminal damage to property under $500, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to residence person present.

Hagedorn was later released on a recognizance bond.

Raiden Hagedorn | Highland Park police

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 20 in Waukegan.

Jordan's mansion has sat unsold on the real estate market for over a decade.

The property is 7.37 acres. The home is more than 56,000 square feet of living space fit for basketball royalty, including a full basketball court and an entrance emblazoned with MJ's legendary jersey number: 23.

The home features nine beds and 17 baths.