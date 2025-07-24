Michael McClain, former Madigan confidant, to be sentenced

article

Michael McClain, a former friend and confidant of Michael Madigan, is set to be sentenced today.

What we know:

McClain was part of the ComEd Four who were all found guilty of arranging jobs, contracts and money for allies of Madigan.

Federal prosecutors asked that Madigan be sentenced to six years in prison, but McClain's attorneys asked for probation.

They said he has serious health concerns which would get worse behind bars.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-month prison sentence for Jay Doherty, another member of the ComEd Four.

So far, the judge has handed an 18-month prison sentence to former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and two years to ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.