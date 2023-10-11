Michelin Stars await: Chicago's culinary elite anticipate announcements in New York
CHICAGO - A massive honor for some Chicago restaurants as Michelin is adding eight restaurants to its guide.
A few of those restaurants include Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant, GG's Chick Shop and Cellar Door Provisions.
This doesn't necessarily mean any of these restaurants will actually get a star, however, it puts them closer.
The stars will be unveiled next month in New York.
Last year, 21 restaurants in the city were awarded star honors. That includes three new one-star restaurants.
There is just one Michelin three-star restaurant in the city: Alinea.