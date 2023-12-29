Oswego man charged in Washington Park shooting

A suburban man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Michigan Avenue Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Quijuan Waters, 21, allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 24-year-old man during a fight around 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Minutes later, Waters was arrested one block away from the shooting. He was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was immediately available.