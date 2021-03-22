'You'd better sit down': Oakland County woman wins $4M in scratch-off

article

An Oakland County woman who said she and her husband had just crunched numbers for retirement and thought they'd be okay now says she knows they'll be fine after she won $4 million in a scratch-off ticket with the Michigan Lottery.

The woman, who is remaining anonymous, stopped at Sherwood Liquor Shop in Milford and bought a $150 Million CA$H Explosion scratch-off for $30. She took her hopes to her car and couldn't wait to see what was hiding on that ticket.

"I scratched the ticket off once I got to my car," said the 63-year-old player. "I took my time scratching the numbers and all I could say after seeing the ‘4MIL’ symbol was: ‘Are you kidding me?’"

With her life-changing winning ticket in hand, she went home to her husband.

"When I got home, I told my husband he’d better sit down because I had some news. When I told him, his reaction was a little more colorful than mine! We’re both just elated," she said.

She brought her ticket to Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and took a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million instead of the annuity payments.

In Michigan, you can remain anonymous if you win a prize, regardless of the size, unless it's a Powerball or Mega Millions drawing prize.

She and her husband have been planning retirement and now they're set.

"My husband and I have been talking about retiring and after crunching the numbers we felt like we’d be okay. Now, we know we’re going to be fine," the player said.

To date, players have won over $73 million from the game, which costs $30 for a single ticket and has prizes ranging from $50 to $4 million. More than $100 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top-prizes, 19 $10,000 prizes, and 820 $2,000 prizes.