Midlothian to pay $7.5M settlement after man was shot by off-duty cop

Midlothian will pay millions to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against police in a 2018 shooting.

Jemel Roberson was killed by an off-duty officer working security for a Robbins bar.

A fight broke out in the bar, and someone started shooting.

Roberson grabbed the man witnesses say fired the shots, and was holding him at gunpoint.

The security guard shot Roberson after he said he didn't drop the gun when ordered.

But, witnesses say Roberson wasn't given time to comply before he was shot.