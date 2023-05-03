Chicago Park District spring programs impacted in Avondale due to migrant housing

Chicago's migrant crisis is now affecting children's programs in the park district.

The Chicago Park District said it will be moving some spring programs so that it can house migrants in the Avondale neighborhood.

The Chicago Park District says the move will impact spring programming beginning at the location on North Elston.

On Tuesday, people were seen moving boxes into the Brands Park facility, which is located in the 33rd Ward.

Ald. Roseanna Rodgriuez Sanchez said there will be very little impact on summer programming, however, alternate plans are being made.

She says the baseball league will continue.

In a statement, the Chicago Park District said:

"In partnership with the City of Chicago’s efforts to provide respite to asylum seekers, the Chicago Park District will temporarily relocate Spring programming from Brands Park to alternate locations. The District understands the importance of these programs to the families we serve and is committed to the continuity of these vital services. All registered participants have been notified of the temporary relocation and will be accommodated. The District will continue to communicate with families on how best to serve them."

Ald. Raymond Lopez says the city is also eyeing a location in the 15th Ward.

"There's a very wide net being cast all across the city of Chicago to look for anything large enough to house at least 200 to 250 individuals at any given time, and many of the old Chicago field houses fit the bill. One of which is in the 15th Ward, the Gage Park Field House and it has come to my attention that the city and the Lightfoot Administration is looking at that as a possible site to relocate some of the migrants," said Ald. Lopez.

One mom spoke will FOX 32 and said she is concerned with the move because she believes her son won't be able to move up on the waitlist to get into a summer program.

As of right now, the Chicago Park District hasn't made it clear whether summer programs will be impacted.