Hundreds of migrants bussed to Chicago after landing in Rockford

Hundreds of migrants landed in Rockford and were bussed into Chicago early Sunday, the latest wave of asylum seekers to reach the city.

The plane carrying the migrants landed at Chicago Rockford International Airport after midnight, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff.

"As many people know, the Mayor of Chicago and the Chicago City Council recently adopted an ordinance with certain requirements/restrictions related to the arrival of illegal border crossing migrants. As a result, the state of Texas has redirected buses and planes to other nearby cities," a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff read.

Winnebago County officials offloaded the migrants at the airport and put them onto buses headed to Chicago's "landing zone." Rockford police and Winnebago County sheriff's deputies escorted at least six buses to I-90 to "allow for safe passage" to Chicago.

