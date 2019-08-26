Millennials care less about patriotism, religion and family than previous generations, study says

article

Millennials don't value patriotism, family and religion as passionately as previous generations, according to a new survey.

"The values that Americans say define the national character are changing, as younger generations rate patriotism, religion and having children as less important to them than did young people two decades ago," Wall Street Journal reporter Chad Day wrote about the results.

The survey, conducted by Wall Street Journal/NBC News, began 21 years ago when Americans were asked which values were most important to them and the majority responded that "principles of hard work, patriotism, commitment to religion and the goal of having children" were critical.

"Today, hard work remains atop the list, but the shares of Americans listing the other three values have fallen substantially," Day wrote.

Patriotism being "very important" fell 9 percent, religion dropped 12 percent and having children fell a whopping 16 percent. Older participants still feel that patriotism is a priority, but younger people aren't as enthusiastic.

