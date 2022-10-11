Millennials, Gen Z going into debt from dating: survey

College debt isn't the only thing hitting Millennials and Gen Z in the wallet these days.

A survey by Lending Tree says about one in five millennials and Gen Z'ers have gone into debt from dating.

Survey respondents said, on average, they spend just over $90 for a night out, with men spending a bit more than women.

Financial experts say overspending on dates is an easy trap to fall into.

Survey respondents who have gone into debt due to their dating spending habits say credit card debt was the most likely culprit.

About 2 percent of surveyors have relied on loans to cover dating expenses, and 2 percent of respondents have previously borrowed money from family and friends for a date.