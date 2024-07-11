Expand / Collapse search

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

By Will Hager
Published  July 11, 2024 8:58am CDT
Lottery
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jackpaul Singh (left), owner of ARCO, located at 2758 W. Peterson Ave. in Chicago, celebrates with longtime employee Alfonso Perez, the cashier who sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold last weekend on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The winning Lotto Million 1 ticket was purchased for the Saturday drawing at ARCO gas station, at 2758 W. Peterson Ave., in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The winner bought a winning ticket that matched all six numbers in the July 6th drawing. The winning numbers were 1-8-12-16-28-49.

"The news that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket came just after one of our regular customers won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket right here in front of me," Jackpaul Singh, owner of ARCO, told the Illinois Lottery. "I can’t believe we’ve had two big winners in the past week. I don’t know if it’s good karma or luck, but I look forward to seeing more winners walk through our doors!"

Over 37,000 winning Lotto tickets were sold in Saturday's drawing. Nine Illinois residents have won a million dollars or more playing Lotto Million 1, according to the Illinois Lottery.