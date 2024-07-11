$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

article

A $1 million winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold last weekend on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The winning Lotto Million 1 ticket was purchased for the Saturday drawing at ARCO gas station, at 2758 W. Peterson Ave., in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The winner bought a winning ticket that matched all six numbers in the July 6th drawing. The winning numbers were 1-8-12-16-28-49.

"The news that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket came just after one of our regular customers won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket right here in front of me," Jackpaul Singh, owner of ARCO, told the Illinois Lottery. "I can’t believe we’ve had two big winners in the past week. I don’t know if it’s good karma or luck, but I look forward to seeing more winners walk through our doors!"

Over 37,000 winning Lotto tickets were sold in Saturday's drawing. Nine Illinois residents have won a million dollars or more playing Lotto Million 1, according to the Illinois Lottery.