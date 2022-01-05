Milwaukee man charged with attempted 1st degree murder following shooting at Aurora New Year's party

article

A 23-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting at an Aurora party, according to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser

Cameron J. Sebastion, of Milwaukee, is accused of firing multiple shots from a handgun at three victims, striking one in the arm at a party in the 800 block of Huntington Drive on New Year's Day.

Sebastion was charged with attempt first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Mosser said.

Sebastion appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where his bail was issued at $1 million, with 10 percent to apply.

His next court date is Jan. 19 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

The charges against Sebastion are not proof of guilt. Sebastion is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the state’s burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.