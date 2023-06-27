Minimum wage increases for workers in Chicago starting July 1

Minimum wage workers in Chicago will see a bump in their paycheck this week.

Under the city's new ordinance, all domestic workers must be paid at least $15.80 per hour.

Tipped workers will also see an increase and must be paid at least $9 an hour.

If tipped workers do not receive enough tips to make up the difference between their hourly wage and minimum wage, their employer must make up the difference.

The change goes into effect on July 1.