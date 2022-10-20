Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking

article

A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking.

James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago.

Illinois State Police were called to Westchester Police Department on Sept. 27 around 9:24 p.m. when Weber claimed three men stole his Honda at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, investigators from the ISP found evidence that Weber's report was fake.

Weber appeared in Cook County Court on Wednesday receiving a $20,000 bond, 10% to apply.

There is no further information at this time.