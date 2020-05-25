Minooka man charged with grabbing WGN reporter

article

A man who allegedly grabbed a WGN reporter during a live broadcast Saturday evening is now facing charges.

Eric Farina, 20, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, Shorewood police said.

About 10 p.m., as the reporter broadcast from the area of Seil Road and River Road, Farina grabbed her by the shoulders and shouted a “profane and disturbing statement,” police said.

Farina was arrested at his home in Minooka early Sunday, police said. He allegedly confessed to the crime and was released on $2,500 recognizance bond.