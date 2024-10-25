Miracle cat 'Drake' survives near-death illness, finds new life with PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO - For Drake, a stray cat found outside PAWS Chicago on one of the city’s stormiest days, survival was nothing short of miraculous.
When staff discovered him soaked, malnourished, and vomiting, they knew he was in critical condition. He had a high fever and was suffering from renal failure, symptoms that vets soon traced to a corn cob lodged in his stomach.
Thanks to a swift and complex surgery, vets removed the obstruction, though Drake was still weak and close to death. His road to recovery was a challenging one, requiring days of IV fluids, antibiotics, and attentive care from PAWS Chicago’s dedicated team.
As Drake regained his strength, he also won the hearts of his caretakers. Known for his love of burrowing under blankets, pillows, and even laps, Drake has now found temporary refuge with a PAWS foster volunteer who, after helping him through his recovery, may end up being his forever family. The foster volunteer is considering adoption if Drake gets along with her other cats.
Drake’s story highlights the impact of PAWS Chicago’s work. Those interested in donating, adopting, or fostering can find more information at pawschicago.org.