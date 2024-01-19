Miracle Pearce: Chicago girl, 14, reported missing from Ashburn

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Miracle Pearce was last seen by family members on Thursday in the 7700 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

Police say she frequents the 5600 block of S. Michigan Avenue and the 7900 block of S. Dobson Avenue.

Pearce is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-7 and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.