Missing 12-year-old on West Side: Deon Hill last seen Friday

article

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 12-year-old boy on the West Side. Deon Hill was last seen Sept. 6 in the 5500 block of West Jackson. Anyone with more information on Hill's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Four SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 12-year-old boy on the city's West Side.

Deon Hill was reported missing by his legal guardian on Sept. 6 after he was last seen at his home in the 5500 block of West Jackson in Chicago, according to police.

He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and short black hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with Disney characters on the front, gray shorts and red sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Hill's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Four SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.