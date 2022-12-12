Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room

A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs.

On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased girl in a room on the sixth floor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The girl was identified as 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings from Chicago. Prior to her death, Jennings had been reported as a missing runaway.

The cause of death for Jennings is pending.

Evanston police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.