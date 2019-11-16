Missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe
CHICAGO - SUNDAY 8:55PM UPDATE: Fryda Jimenez has been safely located.
EARLIER STORY: Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.
Fryda Jimenez was last seen Friday in the 1900 block of South Troy Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Jimenez is described by police as being 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and having a light-brown complexion.
She was last seen wearing a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, a light-blue shirt with “our lady of tepeyat” written on it, navy-blue pants and white sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.